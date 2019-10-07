High Court Snubs Halt To W.Va. Justice's Impeachment

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a decision by West Virginia's highest court that halted impeachment proceedings by lawmakers against the state's then-chief justice and effectively blocked similar cases against two other justices. The high court did not provide a rationale for denying the petitions for certiorari filed by the West Virginia House of Delegates and the West Virginia Senate that challenged the October 2018 decision by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to halt the impeachment proceedings against Justice Margaret Workman, who still sits on the court. The state court's ruling had effectively also halted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS