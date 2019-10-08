Faruqi & Faruqi To Lead Ideanomics Investor Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Faruqi & Faruqi LLP nabbed the role of lead counsel in New York federal court Monday for a proposed securities class action accusing financial technology company Ideanomics of concealing infrastructure costs that ultimately damaged its financial performance. Pomerantz LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and Bragar Eagel & Squire PC had initially thrown their hats in the ring, but backed out in late September, leaving Faruqi’s motion unopposed, court records show. The three other firms withdrew their bids after it became clear that investor Jaysukh Rudani, represented by Faruqi, has the largest known financial interest in the outcome of the suit...

