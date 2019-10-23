Consumer Protection Issues Facing Rental House Investors

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Over the last 10 years, more and more Americans have declined to purchase homes and chosen to rent instead.[1] The demand for single-family rental homes first surged after the housing crisis and has not waned, with many viewing renting as a way to get the house they want, while retaining some flexibility in their budgets. Historically, single-family rental homes were owned by landlords responsible for one or a few properties. With rental demand growing and with certain incentives from the federal government, institutional investors have become increasingly focused on this asset class. Many private equity firms and other investors have founded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS