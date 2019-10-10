Romania Will Bring $330M Award Fight To DC Circ.

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Romania has appealed a ruling that enforced a more than $330 million arbitral award the country was ordered to pay Swedish food investors, a case where a lower court rejected arguments that enforcement was barred under the European Court of Justice's groundbreaking ruling in the Achmea dispute. The D.C. Circuit will now be asked to consider Romania's contention that the March 2018 decision issued by Europe's highest court divested the D.C. federal court of jurisdiction. In the case involving the Dutch insurer Achmea BV and Slovakia, the ECJ found that the arbitration clause in a Dutch-Slovak bilateral investment treaty was precluded...

