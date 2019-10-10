$9M Award Nixed After Jury Shown Unredacted Insurance Doc

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Jurors were wrongly allowed to consider an unredacted document that showed a drilling company had $9 million in insurance coverage and used that information when deciding to give an injured worker a $9 million award, a Texas appellate court ruled Thursday, ordering a new trial. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi wrote that while it doesn’t believe either party intentionally gave jurors the information, and doesn’t believe the jury viewed the information “knowing that they should not have,” it still amounts to “misconduct” and merits a new trial. A Nueces County jury awarded worker Michael Gilmore about $1 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS