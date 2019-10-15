Woodford's Equity Fund Wound Up To Repay Investors

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 2:45 PM BST) -- The flagship equity fund overseen by stock picker Neil Woodford is to be closed to pay back investors who have been blocked from accessing their cash since June, the fund's administrator said Tuesday. Link Fund Solutions said it had decided not to reopen the Woodford Equity Income Fund in “the best interests of all investors” and would work to return cash as soon as possible. Neil Woodford has also been ousted as the fund's investment manager. Woodford made headlines in June when his flagship fund — then valued at £3.7 billion ($4.7 billion) — was gated after worried investors tried to...

