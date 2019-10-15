Insurance Broker Gallagher Acquires Sweden's Proinova

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 2:10 PM BST) -- Insurance brokerage firm Arthur J. Gallagher has bought Sweden-based broker Proinova, the latest in a string of acquisitions as the U.S.-based firm expands across Europe. Proinova, which is based in Helsingborg, Sweden, specializes in non-life insurance and risk management for the real estate sector, hotels, businesses and individual property owners, Gallagher said Monday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Proinova is a strong, family-run business that extends Gallagher's geographic presence into the southern region of Sweden, and expands our capabilities and product offering to clients across Scandinavia," J. Patrick Gallagher, president and chief executive of the U.S. broker, said....

