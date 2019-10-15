Wash. Tribal Leaders Want Columbia River Dams Removed

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Two Washington tribes, the Yakama and Lummi nations, came together Monday to call for the removal of three dams along the Columbia River, which they say have depleted the local salmon population and are emblematic of colonization's impact on Native people. Yakama Nation Chairman JoDe Goudy, speaking on Indigenous Peoples' Day at what was once the tribal fishing area of Celilo Falls, said the culture and way of life of his people is fading. If nothing is done to halt this, the culture of the Yakama Nation will disappear, Goudy said. The Dalles, John Day and Bonneville hydroelectric dams were constructed...

