FCA Sues Parking Scheme After Investors Lose £230M

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 4:30 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday it is taking legal action against the bosses of a London airport parking investment scheme that collapsed after raising £230 million ($296 million) from thousands of people. Britain’s market watchdog said it is suing Park First Ltd, its senior managers — including its chief executive officer — and a number of connected companies for making “false and misleading” statements to 4,500 investors. The FCA said it hopes to recoup a “just sum” from the proceedings to distribute among the victims. The scheme involved using funds from the public to buy parking spaces at major airports,...

