Energy Co. Drops $22M Claim Over Axed Georgia Oil Contract

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Range Resources Ltd. has dropped arbitration proceedings seeking to recoup the $22 million it claims it lost after the Georgian government illegally ended a production-sharing agreement for an oil and gas block in the country. The exploration and production company announced the move Wednesday, saying that after careful consideration, it was ending the dispute without prejudice, leaving the door open for Range to pick up the alleged multimillion-dollar claims in the future. Range’s shares dropped 4.3% by market close Wednesday after the news broke. Representatives for Range didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Range launched the proceedings on...

