Dova Pharma Hit With Investor Suit Over $915M Sobi Tie-Up

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. investor filed a proposed class action Friday in Delaware federal court asserting the company has violated securities laws by not filing enough information about its proposed $915 million tie-up with biopharmaceutical company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum. Stockholder Earl M. Wheby Jr. asserts that Dova and its officers, including CEO David Zaccardelli, have failed to provide certain financial projections to investors so they can make an informed decision whether to tender their shares as part of the company’s proposed acquisition by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, which is also known as Sobi. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

