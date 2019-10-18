Baltimore Asks High Court To OK State Court Climate Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Baltimore on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject BP PLC's, Chevron's and other energy giants' effort to stop the city's lawsuit seeking to hold the companies liable for climate change-related infrastructure damage from proceeding in state court. The city noted a Maryland federal district and the Fourth Circuit denied the 26 companies' motions to stop the remand from happening until their appeals are resolved, as have the First Circuit, Tenth Circuit, and two other district courts in similar cases. "BP asserts that the merits of the city's causes of action, and BP's various federal defenses, present issues of national...

