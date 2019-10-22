Investors May End Sunrise's $6.4B Play For Swiss Cable Co.

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Sunrise Communication on Tuesday called off a shareholder vote on financing necessary for its planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.4 billion) acquisition of Swiss cable operator UPC Switzerland from Liberty Global, as shareholders urged the telecommunications company to terminate the deal. The Swiss telecommunications company cancelled a shareholder meeting scheduled for Wednesday over a planned capital increase to help finance the deal, saying the measure would be defeated in a shareholder vote. While the share purchase agreement with telecom giant Liberty Global PLC technically remains in place, its future is in doubt. “We regret cancelling the [meeting],” Peter Kurer, chairman of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS