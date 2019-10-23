MTV Can't Escape Trademark Suit Over 'Floribama Shore'

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- MTV must face a trademark lawsuit over its reality show "Floribama Shore" after a Florida federal judge rejected its argument that its ability to use the name under the First Amendment trumps an oyster bar's trademark rights to "Flora-bama." In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle denied MTV owner Viacom Inc.'s bid to throw out a lawsuit alleging that its reality television series "Floribama Shore" knowingly trampled on a company's 55-year-old trademark for its "Flora-bama" bar. MTV said the trademark claims failed because the reality show is an expressive work protected by the First Amendment, but the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS