Duet Group Gets Costs For Caribbean Hotel Investment Fight

Law360, London (October 24, 2019, 4:42 PM BST) -- The owner of a Caribbean luxury hotel development has been ordered to pay a global investment company's costs after winning just €5.7 million ($6.3 million) in damages on its €32 million claim over the project's spiraling bill. Judge David Waksman said it would not be right to regard hotelier Barthelemy Holdings LLC as the winner of the litigation it brought against London-based Duet Group over the ballooning costs of the development, as he ruled that it cannot recover any legal costs. “Although the claimant has won a significant sum of money, my judgment is that, if one looks at it in...

