$21M Nationwide Bad Faith Row Rests On Appeals Court Role

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday over whether a state appeals court overstepped its bounds when it vacated a $21 million award against Nationwide in a bad faith case over the insurer's handling of a 23-year-old auto insurance claim. Here, Law360 breaks down the case's history in advance of the hearing. What’s at Stake Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. policyholders Daniel and Sheryl Berg have asked the Pennsylvania justices to reinstate the whopping bad faith award, which they won after convincing a trial judge that the insurer had undervalued damage to the Bergs’ car and then returned the vehicle in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS