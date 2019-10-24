EU Watchdogs Shine Light On Bond Disclosure Rules

Law360, London (October 24, 2019, 5:30 PM BST) -- Top European finance regulators published guidance on Thursday explaining how controversial new investment disclosure rules should apply to bond markets, amid confusion about the effect of the regulation and concerns that it will be unevenly applied across the bloc. The European Supervisory Authorities, or ESAs, said Thursday they want to provide regulators with clarity on the scope of the European Union’s new rulebook governing packaged retail and insurance-based investment products, or PRIIPs. It is not clear whether the PRIIPs Regulation, which came into force in 2018, applies to bond markets, the authorities said. The regulation requires fund managers to provide certain information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS