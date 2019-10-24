Top Russian Court Won't Review OK Of $112M Ukraine Award

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Russia's highest court has denied Ukraine's bid for it to review a ruling enforcing a $112 million arbitral award issued to Russian energy company PAO Tatneft following the forced takeover of Ukraine's largest refinery. The Supreme Court of Russia concluded that it had no grounds on which to review the decision, according to a Wednesday report from the Russian Legal Information Agency, a joint project between Russia's leading news agency RIA Novosti and Russia's highest courts. The exact date of the ruling wasn't immediately clear on Thursday. The award, currently worth approximately $155 million with interest, was issued in 2014 by...

