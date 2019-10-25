AJ Gallagher Loses Employee Poaching Conspiracy Suit

Law360, London (October 25, 2019, 3:24 PM BST) -- U.S. insurance group Arthur J. Gallagher and its subsidiary Alesco Risk Management have lost their case accusing a rival group of poaching employees and business contracts, after a London judge rejected their conspiracy claims on Friday. Judge Clive Freedman dismissed the High Court claim almost in its entirety. He found that the Ardonagh Group and its subsidiaries, Bishopsgate Insurance Brokers Ltd. and Price Forbes and Partners Ltd., had not conspired to cause loss to Alesco by poaching its staff and business. The judge found only one instance in which the Ardonagh companies induced a client of Alesco to breach its contract,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS