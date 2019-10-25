Ill. City Not Liable In $28M Wrongful Death Suit, Jurors Say

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state jury has found a park district not liable in a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $28 million after a medical student suffered a fatal cardiac incident in a community center it operated. The Des Plaines Park District won a take-nothing judgment Oct. 23 after a jury rejected allegations that it was liable for Alexandra Frunza's death. Frunza's mother claimed that her daughter suffered alone for 30 minutes, but that someone could and should have helped her sooner, since the incident was captured by Prairie Lakes Community Center’s video cameras. The park district argued that the cameras are “not intended...

