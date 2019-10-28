Romanucci Atty Will Lead Sterigenics Emissions Suits In Ill.

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge appointed a Romanucci & Blandin LLC lawyer as lead counsel in more than 40 cases alleging sterilization company Sterigenics emitted cancer-causing chemicals from a local facility. Each of those cases will be tried individually, but Cook County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Lawler on Friday said he formed a leadership structure at the parties' request to streamline pretrial litigation in similar cases over emissions at Sterigenics' facility in Willowbrook. Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin LLC has been appointed lead counsel, with four co-lead counsels including Todd Smith of Power Rogers & Smith LLP, Patrick Salvi II of Salvi...

