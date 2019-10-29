Space Co. Says Doc Bid In $506M Award Fight Is Fruitless

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A U.S. commercial space flight company has urged a D.C. federal court to deny a bid by two Moldovan oil and gas investors for information they claim may reveal assets that could be used to enforce a half-billion dollar arbitral award against Kazakhstan, saying such efforts would be fruitless. Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel Stati are attempting to enforce the $506 million award, which they won after Kazakhstan seized their petroleum operations in the country in 2010, by targeting the Central Asian nation's U.S. assets. The award was confirmed by the D.C. federal court in March 2018. Kazakhstan has argued...

