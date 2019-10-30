Jumia Investors Get Lead Counsel OK'd In IPO Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Tuesday made The Rosen Law Firm and Pomerantz co-lead counsel in a suit brought by investors alleging the African e-commerce platform Jumia led them astray ahead of its initial public offering. The court, which named Hexuan Cai as the lead plaintiff, brought an end to infighting among the investors over who should lead the class, tapping Cai for the role after he had argued he was the best choice because he invested the most out of the putative class, roughly $523,436. The complaint, filed in mid-May, alleges that the buzz around Jumia's initial public offering fooled...

