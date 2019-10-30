Photo Agency Hits Pop Culture Blog With IP Suit Over Photos

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Paparazzi powerhouse Backgrid USA is suing sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports for using unlicensed photos of NFL star Tom Brady, singer Justin Bieber and actress Brie Larson, calling the oft-criticized publication a "notorious infringer of copyright" that should know better by now. Backgrid's photographers take many of the candid celebrity snaps that are a mainstay on outlets like TMZ, the New York Post, People Magazine and the Daily Mail, among others. In a brief complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, Backgrid said those photos are generally licensed for hundreds of thousands of dollars each, but that Barstool used...

