ABA Rates 'Arrogant, Lazy' 9th Circ. Pick 'Not Qualified'

Law360, Washington (October 30, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Two of President Donald Trump's nominees for the Ninth Circuit encountered a chilly reception from Democrats at their confirmation hearing Wednesday, with both opposed by their home-state senators and one tearfully defending his reputation after a harsh "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association. A confirmation hearing Wednesday morning for two Ninth Circuit nominees focused on Lawrence VanDyke, whom the ABA rated "not qualified." Lawrence VanDyke, 46, a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer who previously served as Nevada's solicitor general, is the ninth nominee to receive a "not qualified" assessment out of more than 200 ratings for Trump's court picks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS