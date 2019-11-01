France Snubs Regulator's Advice To Carry Over UK Pensions

Law360, London (November 1, 2019, 5:40 PM GMT) -- The European Union's insurance regulator said on Thursday that French authorities have rejected its recommendation that EU countries carry over cross-border insurance contracts after Britain leaves the EU, a move experts say could put the retirement income of U.K. expats in France at risk. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said in a Brexit policy update that the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority rejected its recommendation that insurance contracts between British nationals and insurers that were inked in the U.K. should still be upheld even after the Britons affected became resident in France. The rejection was part of a series...

