How To Increase Diversity In International Arbitration

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:43 PM EST) -- The decision of a landmark case, Halliburton Co. v. Chubb Bermuda Insurance Ltd., currently on appeal before the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom could prove instrumental in whether faith in the selection and removal of arbitrators will be maintained. This case considers when an arbitrator should disclose circumstances that may give rise to justifiable doubts as to his impartiality. In particular, the appeal arises out of the discovery by Halliburton that an arbitrator had accepted appointments in two other arbitrations, both of which arose out of the same or related circumstances. Halliburton applied to the court to remove the arbitrator...

