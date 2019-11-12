Trio Convicted In Metro Bank Money Laundering Trial

Law360, London (November 12, 2019, 7:43 PM GMT) -- Three men have been convicted of laundering hundreds of thousands of pounds stolen from Metro Bank PLC by a former employee, and are scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2. After deliberating for seven days, jurors on Monday found Syed Zaheer Hussain, 36, Zeeshan Aziz, 36, and Waheed Arshad, 38, each guilty of one count of acquiring criminal property. The jury reached the guilty verdict against Hussain by majority, 10-2. The other two men were convicted unanimously. The jury was unable to reach a verdict against Hussain on a separate count of conspiracy to defraud, according to the court. The men, who...

