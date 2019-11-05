Citigroup Fraud Suit Belongs In US Court, 11th Circ. Told

Law360, Miami (November 5, 2019, 3:47 PM EST) -- A group of 39 parties suing Citigroup over its alleged role in a massive cash-advance fraud scheme told the Eleventh Circuit Tuesday that a Florida federal judge erred by not applying a strong presumption in favor of their choice of forum when he found the case belongs in Mexico. During oral arguments in Miami, the plaintiffs — 39 vendors, creditors and bondholders of oil services company Oceanografía SA de CV, which was at the center of the scheme — urged the appeals court to overturn U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles' dismissal of the case based on a finding that U.S....

