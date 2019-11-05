$31M Verdict Against Spanish Pipe Co. Cut To $6.7M

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has slashed a $31 million verdict won by a pair of American pipe makers that successfully alleged a Spanish competitor undercut their business with false advertisements, capping the recovery at roughly $6.7 million. In a seven-page order issued Nov. 1, U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen cut down the verdict won by Boltex Manufacturing Co. LP and Weldbend Corp. in several ways. The ruling comes just over a month after a jury found that Spanish cooperative Ulma Piping and its U.S. unit had falsely advertised its carbon steel flanges in violation of the Lanham Act and Texas...

