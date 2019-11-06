Pension Plans Say Custodian Liable For $13.7M Danish Tax Bill

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- A British brokerage firm that sent false tax statements to two U.S. pension plans should be liable to pay the resulting $13.7 million tax bill owed to Denmark, the plans have told a New York federal court. ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. managed the financial transactions that resulted in withholding-tax refunds paid to the plans by the Danish tax authority, known as SKAT, which now contends the refunds were fraudulently obtained, the plans said Tuesday. The plans, Del Mar Asset Management Savings and Retirement Plan and Federated Logistics LLC 401K Plan, made their claims in a third-party complaint submitted as part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS