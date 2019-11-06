Skadden, Conyers Steer $2.4B Deal For Aircraft Leasing Co.

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 11:51 AM EST) -- Japan’s Marubeni Corp. and Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd. have agreed to buy Connecticut-based aircraft leasing business Aircastle Ltd. for $2.4 billion, Aircastle said Wednesday, in a deal guided by Skadden and Conyers. The deal gives the two Japanese businesses ownership of a company in Aircastle that buys, leases and sells commercial aircraft to airlines globally. As of the end of September, Aircastle boasted a portfolio of 277 aircraft leased to 87 customers in 48 countries, according to a statement. Marubeni, a Japanese trader and private investment company, and Mizuho Leasing have established a new entity to make the acquisition. They are...

