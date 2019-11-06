Facebook Is Dodging Subpoenas In Privacy Probe, Calif. Says

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 3:01 PM EST) -- California's attorney general accused Facebook on Wednesday of not cooperating with a previously undisclosed investigation into the tech giant's business practices, including by failing to provide records of senior executives discussing user privacy issues. In a lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court, Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleged that Facebook has failed to produce adequate responses to subpoenas seeking information on the company's internal correspondence about political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which improperly accessed 87 million Americans' personal data, as well as other privacy concerns. California's investigation, which had not previously been publicly disclosed, began in June 2018, Becerra said. The...

