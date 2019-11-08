Florida Co. Says Crytpo Holder Must Face Antitrust Claims

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:51 PM EST) -- A telecommunications company said a Cayman Islands-based cryptocurrency firm should have to face antitrust claims in Florida federal court, pushing back on the defendant's argument it doesn’t do business in the Sunshine State. Telecom applications maker United American Corp. said it was unfair for Bitmain Technologies Holding Co. to claim it had no contacts in Florida and didn’t do business there without providing any more details. United American said in a filing Thursday that the cryptocurrency company’s own website says it has research and development centers on U.S. soil. And its U.S. subsidiary, BitMain Inc., isn’t even using different attorneys to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS