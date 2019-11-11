British Airways Pension Fund Deal Avoids UK Supreme Court

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 4:39 PM GMT) -- A judge at a London court on Monday signed off a settlement reached by British Airways with trustees for one of its pension plans, putting an end to a long-running dispute that was heading for appeal before the U.K. Supreme Court. Judge Antony Zacaroli held a meeting with the two sides in a closed session at the High Court before opening the hearing to declare he had approved the deal. “I’ve reached that conclusion with the considerable assistance of a comprehensive review of the trustees’ decision-making process and the issues raised ... on behalf of the representative beneficiary,” the judge said...

