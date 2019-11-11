Business Insurance Rates Jump For Eighth Straight Quarter

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 1:08 PM GMT) -- Business insurance prices have risen by an average of 8% globally, marking the eighth consecutive quarterly price increase for the sector, according to data released Monday by the world’s largest broker, Marsh. A 10% increase in property insurance pricing in the third quarter largely led the rise, which was also boosted by a 14% increase in financial and professional liability prices. Casualty insurance pricing grew marginally, by just 1%. Dean Klisura, president of global placement at Marsh, said the numbers indicated signs of a hardening market that is seeing high demand for cover and a reduced supply. “Global pricing has now...

