Ex-Boss Of Disabled Charity Admits £250K Pension Fraud

Law360, London (November 12, 2019, 12:03 PM GMT) -- The former head of a charity that provides work for people with disabilities faces 10 years in jail after he admitted stealing more than £250,000 ($320,000) from its pension fund to buy houses in England and France. Patrick McLarry pleaded guilty at Salisbury Crown Court in southern England to a charge of fraud on Monday, The Pensions Regulator said. McLarry will be sentenced at the same court on Dec. 13. The fraud carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. McLarry, 71, who ran Yateley Industries for the Disabled in Hampshire, stole £256,000 from the company's pension scheme between 2011...

