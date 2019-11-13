Shipowners Fight Insurers For $41.5M Over Detained Vessel

Law360, London (November 13, 2019, 6:41 PM GMT) -- The owners of a Libyan cargo ship seeking $41.5 million for a vessel that was seized and fraudulently detained by Bulgarian authorities disputed its insurer's claim that the Balkan nation’s actions were simply “court processes” and not an “insured peril.” Libyan Navigator Ltd. and the General National Maritime Transport Co. — owner of the tanker Badr — bristled at the suggestion by Libya Insurance Co. that a detention order issued by the Bulgarian Maritime Administration was in response to any court order, saying in their High Court filing that it was an “executive act” made by the agency, and one that the Bulgarian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS