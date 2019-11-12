WikiLeaks 'A Gift' To Trump Campaign, Gates Tells Stone Jury

Law360, Washington (November 12, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- Former Trump campaign honcho Rick Gates testified Tuesday that the organization was thrilled to learn from Roger Stone about WikiLeaks’ plan to dump stolen emails to damage Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, bolstering prosecutors’ case that Stone lied to Congress about not speaking to anyone in the campaign about the controversial anti-secrecy group. Political operative Roger Stone waits to enter federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for his trial on charges of obstruction of justice, witness tampering and lying to Congress. (AP) “It was in a way a gift that we had not sought,” Gates told jurors in the former Trump...

