Banker Faces Trial For Aiding €100M Dutch Shipping Fraud

Law360, London (November 13, 2019, 12:08 AM GMT) -- A Liechtenstein banker dishonestly provided information from the bank to a U.K. law firm as part of a €100 million ($111 million) fraud against a Dutch shipping company, prosecutors told a jury on the opening day of a trial in London. Othman Louanjli, a relationship officer for Liechtensteinische Landesbank, or LLB, facing fraud and money laundering charges, helped fraudster Louis Nobre get control of the investment by Dutch shipping company Allseas SA in 2011, lead prosecutor David Durose QC said. Allseas was seeking to raise capital in order to fund the building of a new ship, but lost control of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS