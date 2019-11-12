NY Gov. Says Pipeline Projects May Cost Gas Co.'s Licenses

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:25 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday vowed to yank National Grid's license to operate its New York City-area gas utilities, blasting its refusal to hook up additional customers after the state rejected a controversial pipeline project. Cuomo ripped the company over a moratorium it enacted in May on providing gas service to new as well as some existing customers in New York City's outer boroughs and Long Island, telling National Grid executives in a letter that the company failed to provide the "adequate and reliable" service required by its certificate to operate. Cuomo gave National Grid 14 days to persuade...

