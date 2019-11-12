3 Firms Guide Deals For New Ironwood Midstream Co.

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:59 PM EST) -- Ironwood Midstream Energy Partners said Tuesday that a newly formed affiliate received a $400 million investment commitment and will acquire two midstream assets in deals shaped by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Shearman & Sterling LLP and Sidley Austin LLP. Ironwood Midstream Energy Partners I announced the formation of the new affiliate company, Ironwood Midstream Energy Partners II LLC, which will be backed by a $400 million equity commitment from energy investor EnCap Flatrock Midstream. Ironwood II will work on developing U.S. midstream oil and gas infrastructure with a focus on Texas, the announcement said. The new company will make its inaugural...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS