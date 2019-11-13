Ala. Tribe Fights Gambling Plan 'Misinformation Campaign'

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- Alabama's Poarch Band of Creek Indians has blasted what the tribe says is a "public misinformation campaign" disparaging its proposed gambling plan that promises to fill the state's coffers with $1 billion in new revenue and create thousands of jobs. The Poarch Band said it launched its own public awareness campaign on Tuesday to combat the so-called misinformation efforts funded by an anonymous group that opposes the gambling plan. According to the plan, the tribe will pay the state $225 million for exclusive Class III gaming rights, provide as much as $400 million annually in tax revenue, build two tourist resorts...

