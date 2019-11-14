Romania Says Enforcement Of $330M Award Must Be Paused

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:08 PM EST) -- Romania has asked a D.C. federal judge to stay his confirmation of a $330 million arbitral award against the country until Bucharest's appeal is decided. Romania argued in a filing Wednesday that it has a high chance of succeeding in its appeal and that if a stay is not granted, the European nation would be harmed “because enforcement of the judgment will place it in clear breach of EU laws.” In his September confirmation ruling, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta found that the European Court of Justice's 2018 Achmea decision did not bar enforcement of the award, which was issued to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS