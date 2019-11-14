Tieks Shoemakers Win $37M Trial Against Founder's Brother

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:08 PM EST) -- The married couple behind the popular Tieks foldable ballet flat have won a $36.67 million verdict after a weekslong trial against their former business partner, one founder's brother, persuading a Los Angeles jury that the brother breached his fiduciary duty to the company. The jury in Los Angeles awarded the money Tuesday to Dikla Gavrieli and her husband Dean Unatin, who started Tieks maker Gavrieli Brands LLC in 2009, according to the plaintiffs’ filings. Also involved in launching, growing and managing the company was Gavrieli's brother, Kfir Gavrieli. The sprawling suit alleges that Kfir Gavrieli secretly siphoned company money and then mounted an aggressive...

