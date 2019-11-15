Insurer Fights Suit Over £95M General Insurance Deal

Law360, London (November 15, 2019, 3:03 PM GMT) -- Insurance group Surestone has hit back at claims that it fleeced a buyer out of £95 million ($122 million) by selling an allegedly worthless company, maintaining that it correctly prepared and represented financial reports on the business. Surestone Insurance Holding Ltd. said in a defense filed with the High Court on Thursday that the chief financial officer of the business — UK General Insurance Group Ltd — had prepared, scrutinized and reported financial data as required under British law. The information was available at all times to Surestone and Chicago Bidco, the company to which it sold UK General Insurance in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS