Trump Panama Hotel Suit Plows Ahead in NY, As Stay Is Nixed

Law360, New York (November 14, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge waived off a bid to stall discovery in fraud litigation brought by owners of luxury hotel units in Panama after they argued that President Donald Trump's management companies had violated a previously-agreed-upon pause. During a brief hearing on Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected the motion for a stay by counsel for Ithaca Capital Investments I SA, Ithaca Capital Investments II SA and their president, Orestes Fintiklis, who argued that Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC and Trump International Hotels Management LLC had "reneged" on a deal to halt discovery. After hearing the Trump companies' counsel...

