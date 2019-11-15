Appeals Court Won't Revive Chicago Cops' Benefits Suit

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- Chicago police officers have struck out on their argument that the city owes them higher disability payments, with an Illinois appeals court ruling a lower court correctly dismissed their proposed class action against a city benefit fund. A panel of three judges from the First District Appellate Court of Illinois agreed Thursday with Circuit Court Judge Raymond W. Mitchell that the officers didn't exhaust administrative remedies before accusing the fund in state court of shortchanging them on disability payments. If the officers wanted to prevail on claims that the Policemen's Annuity and Benefit Fund of the City of Chicago miscalculated their...

