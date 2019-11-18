House Panel Set To Weigh Sweeping Pot Legalization Bill

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- A key U.S. House of Representatives committee is poised to vote this week on a far-reaching marijuana legalization bill that would deschedule the drug as a controlled substance and subject it to a 5% tax that would fund a grab bag of programs aimed at redressing the impacts of prohibition. The House Judiciary Committee said Monday that it would hold a markup of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, on Wednesday, allowing lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to offer amendments to the legislation ahead of a likely committee vote. The bill is hailed as the...

