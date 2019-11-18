Kylie Jenner Sells Stake In Beauty Biz To Coty For $600M

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 12:22 PM EST) -- Beauty company Coty said Monday it will shell out $600 million for a majority stake in Kylie Jenner’s makeup and skin care lines as it looks to bolster its consumer beauty business. Coty Inc. will take on a 51% stake in a partnership with Kylie Jenner, a billionaire businesswoman, social media influencer and the youngest daughter of the celebrity Kardashian-Jenner family. Jenner launched her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015, and established a skincare line, Kylie Skin, earlier this year. Coty said the partnership will bolster its beauty portfolio and give it a foothold in a "digitally native" business model. Jenner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS